



Liverpool winger Mohammed Salah has said he is ready to sacrifice his own Champions League dream, to help the Reds win their first Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently second in the league, one point behind Manchester City with eight games to go.

They face Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday, with the tie finely poised after a goalless draw at Anfield.

Although Salah admits the Champions League is the most “prestigious competition” for him, he would be happy for Liverpool to win the Premier League instead.

“I will be honest with you, the most prestigious competition for me is the UCL (UEFA Champions League).

“But the dream for the entire city and the club is the league.

“So, I am happy to sacrifice my dream for their dream but if we win both that would great and this is what we are trying to do,” he told Sky Sports.