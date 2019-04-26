<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mohamed Salah became the first Premier League player to reach 20 goals this season with a cheeky chip against Huddersfield.

The Egyptian forward had been trailing the likes of Sergio Aguero and team-mate Sadio Mane but goals against Southampton, Chelsea and the Terriers on Friday has seen him break the 20-goal mark to become the top flight’s current most lethal marksmen.

Twenty goals puts Salah in the driving seat to win the Golden Boot for a second consecutive season after he netted 32 times in the Premier League last campaign.

Harry Kane was the Liverpool forward’s closest competition last season, with the Tottenham striker netting 30 goals.