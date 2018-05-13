Mohamed Salah has seen his remarkable debut campaign at Liverpool recognised with another award, with the 43-goal star named Premier League Player of the Season.

The Egypt international forward has been a revelation at Anfield, with his stunning efforts seeing him showered with praise and prestigious personal prizes.

Salah has already claimed a PFA Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year double, while also scooping Liverpool’s Player of the Year gong.

He has now added to his enviable collection of honours by being recognised as the finest performer in the English top-flight throughout the 2017-18 campaign.

Salah, who has netted 31 times in 35 Premier League appearances to lead the Golden Boot race, said upon collecting his award: “I’m very happy, it’s an honour to win this award.

“It was always in my mind to come back to the Premier League to show the people that say I didn’t succeed here the first time.”

Having previously flopped at Chelsea, Salah has starred following a £36.9 million ($50m) move to Merseyside.

In landing the Premier League Player of the Year award, the 25-year-old fended off competition from David de Gea (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling (both Manchester City).

He is the third Liverpool player to have claimed the prize after Michael Owen and Luis Suarez.

There is also the promise of more to come for Salah, with the Reds set to wrap up their domestic campaign with a home date against Brighton on Sunday before facing Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 26.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to mastermind victories in both of those contests, with Salah paying tribute to a manager who has brought out the best in him and an exciting Liverpool side.

He added: “Before everything, we are friends, I like him a lot.

“He has helped me a lot to do what I’m doing now, on the field and off it, I have to thank him for everything he has done this year.

“But [there are] still two games, we have to think about that.

“I really, really respect him a lot and I’m sure we are going to do something special for the club this year.”