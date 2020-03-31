Mohamed Salah made Liverpool history with his goal against Bournemouth, his 70th in the Premier League in just 100 games.

Liverpool have breathed a sigh of relief after the newly announced dates for the summer Olympics.

It will mean Mohamed Salah avoids a four month absence next season.

This summer’s event in Tokyo has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There were suggestions that the rescheduled event could take place next spring as organisers looked to find room in the sporting calendar.


That would’ve meant Salah, who is wanted by Egypt as they target a gold medal in the football, missing a large chunk of the season.

Instead it means the forward will only be absent while he represents his country during the Africa Cup of Nations which takes place during the New Year.

