Liverpool striker, Mohamed Salah, has made a huge donation to his home village in Egypt.

He has donated thousands of tons of food and fresh meat to families in his hometown of Nagrig.

The Egyptian sent the supplies to poverty-hit residents along with advice on how to stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak.





The Liverpool superstar’s father, Salah Ghaly, revealed the village has been sanitised and locals have been given facemasks to prevent the spread of Covid-19, which has killed 205 deaths in the North African country.

It is believed Salah’s latest donations add up to around £405,000 in total, reports The Sun.