



Mohamed Salah cannot guarantee staying with Liverpool next season.

Salah does have three years remaining on his current contract but, in an interview with LA FM Colombia, Salah hinted he could leave Anfield.

He said: “I just want to enjoy today and enjoy the moment! No one knows the future and what will happen. Let’s see what will happen.





“But at the moment we win the Champions League, we win the Premier League, I’m happy.

“Let’s see what will happen in the future, but I’m very happy to win and achieve those trophies.”