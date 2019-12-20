Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah felt an efficient all-round performance saw Liverpool FC deservedly secure a spot in the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup final.
The European champions secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Mexican giants Monterrey in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday evening.
Roberto Firmino netted in injury time against the Mexican side to set up a meeting with Flamengo in the tournament’s showpiece on the weekend.
Having been announced as FIFA’s Man of the Match for the game, the Egyptian told a press conference post-match: “Everybody played his role.
“Firmino joined the match in the final minutes and scored with his first touch, Alisson also saved many chances and the player [Trent Alexander-Arnold] who crossed [for the goal].
“Everybody contributed to the team and I think we all deserve the Man of the Match,” he continued.
“I think in the end we showed our quality and won in the last minute. I think we deserved it.”
A Liverpool-dominated crowd inside the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha loudly cheered every one of Salah’s touches throughout the semi-final.
“I think all the stadium today was Egyptian!” Salah added. “I can hear that today.
“When you feel Egyptian support everywhere, I feel happy about that. I always feel love when my name is called or I feel support from them. I’m happy to hear that from them.”