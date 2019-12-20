<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah felt an efficient all-round performance saw Liverpool FC deservedly secure a spot in the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup final.

The European champions secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Mexican giants Monterrey in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday evening.

Roberto Firmino netted in injury time against the Mexican side to set up a meeting with Flamengo in the tournament’s showpiece on the weekend.

Having been announced as FIFA’s Man of the Match for the game, the Egyptian told a press conference post-match: “Everybody played his role.

“Firmino joined the match in the final minutes and scored with his first touch, Alisson also saved many chances and the player [Trent Alexander-Arnold] who crossed [for the goal].

“Everybody contributed to the team and I think we all deserve the Man of the Match,” he continued.

“I think in the end we showed our quality and won in the last minute. I think we deserved it.”

A Liverpool-dominated crowd inside the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha loudly cheered every one of Salah’s touches throughout the semi-final.

“I think all the stadium today was Egyptian!” Salah added. “I can hear that today.

“When you feel Egyptian support everywhere, I feel happy about that. I always feel love when my name is called or I feel support from them. I’m happy to hear that from them.”