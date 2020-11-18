The Egyptian FA have confirmed that Mohamed Salah and Mohamed Elneny have again tested positive for coronavirus.

The Premier League duo remain in self-isolation.

Egyptian football Association Announces that Mo Salah and Mohamed Elneny swabs still test positive for COVID-19, hence both will remain in self-isolation. it came after swab tests concluded today. — Eslam Magdy (@eslammagdy) November 18, 2020



Salah tested positive last week after attending his brother’s wedding, while international team-mate Elneny tested positive on Monday.

Liverpool and Arsenal will be hoping the players test negative in time to travel home and take part in Premier League fixtures this weekend, but that looks increasingly unlikely.

Salah could therefore miss Liverpool’s clash with top of the table Leicester, adding to Jürgen Klopp’s growing list of absentees.