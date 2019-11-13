<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Egypt have been dealt a massive blow after star forward Mo Salah pulled out of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and the Comoros.

The Liverpool forward aggravated an on-going ankle injury in Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Manchester City and the Egyptian Football Association has confirmed he has pulled out of their squad.

It is a blow for new Egypt coach Hossam El-Badry has his side have looked goal-shy in their previous two matches during his tenure, narrow 1-0 friendly home wins over Botswana and Liberia.

Egypt play Kenya on Thursday before going to Comoros on Monday.