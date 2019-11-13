Egypt have been dealt a massive blow after star forward Mo Salah pulled out of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and the Comoros.
The Liverpool forward aggravated an on-going ankle injury in Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Manchester City and the Egyptian Football Association has confirmed he has pulled out of their squad.
It is a blow for new Egypt coach Hossam El-Badry has his side have looked goal-shy in their previous two matches during his tenure, narrow 1-0 friendly home wins over Botswana and Liberia.
Egypt play Kenya on Thursday before going to Comoros on Monday.
