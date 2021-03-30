



Mohamed Salah has hinted his future could lie in Spanish football amid continued speculation the forward could leave Liverpool.

The Premier League’s joint-top scorer this season is under contract at Anfield until 2023 but has been linked with a move elsewhere, with Barcelona and Real Madrid often touted as potential destinations for Salah if he were to depart Merseyside.

Last year, the forward described the Spanish sides as two “great” clubs, but Jurgen Klopp later played down any transfer talk surrounding the Egypt international.

Liverpool play Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in April as the two sides meet for the first time since 2018’s final in Kiev which finished 3-1 to the Spanish side and ahead of the games, Salah refused to rule out a future move to La Liga.

When asked whether he is eager to try out Spanish football, Salah told MARCA: “I hope to be able to play for many more years. Why not?





“I hope to be doing the same thing that I’ve been doing in recent years. Winning trophies, scoring goals, helping my team win trophies.

In January, Salah said he wanted to stay and continue to break records for as long as possible at Anfield and claimed he was “100 per cent” committed to winning more trophies at the club.

When pressed once again on his future at Liverpool, he said: “It’s not up to me. We’ll see what happens, but I prefer not to talk about that now.”

Salah also described his relationship with manager Klopp as a “normal relationship between two professionals”.

Liverpool’s chances of defending the 2019/20 Premier League title have fallen away over the course of the campaign, with leaders Manchester City currently holding a 25-point gap over the Reds who are seventh in the table with seven matches remaining this season.