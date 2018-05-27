Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is “confident” of playing in the World Cup with Egypt after copping a shoulder injury in the Champions League final on Saturday night, which his side lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.

Salah was injured in a challenge with Real Madrid hard man Sergio Ramos and the 25-year-old, who scored 44 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this just ended season, had to be substituted in the first half.

The Egypt star walked off in tears of anguish, fuelling speculation he could be the World Cup in Russia, which kicks off in about three weeks.

“It was a very tough night, but I’m a fighter,” Salah tweeted on Sunday evening. “Despite the odds, I’m confident that I’ll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need.”

Egypt play their first game of the World Cup in Russia on 15 June against Uruguay in Yekaterinburg.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had described the injury as “really serious” on Saturday night but the Egyptian FA tweeted that Salah’s X-ray showed he had a “sprain in the shoulder ligaments” and that it was “optimistic” he would be fit for Russia.