Mohammed Salah is fighting to be fit ahead of Liverpool’s away trip to Crystal Palace after the international break along with Andy Robertson.

Both players sustained ankle injuries in Sunday’s premier league clash against Manchester City with Salah aggravating his.

Salah has been struggling with a problem with his ankle since their 2-1 win over Leicester City at the start of October.

The injury kept the forward out of the 1-1 draw with Manchester United the following week, and although he has been able to start every Premier League match since then, he is yet to complete 90 minutes in the league.

The Egyptian forward aggravated the problem in the club’s 3-1 win over Manchester City on Sunday, and has been pulled out of his national team’s games vs Kenya and Comoros over the international break.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the 27-year-old could miss the match against Palace on 23rd November.

But Salah is not the only injury concern for Jurgen Klopp ahead of the return of the Premier League.