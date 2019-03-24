<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Stoke City forward Saido Berahino is basking under the joy of helping Burundi qualify for their first ever Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament.

After committing his international future to Burundi last August, Berahino and Burundi will be enjoying their maiden Afcon finals in June.

In an Instagram video he shared on Saturday night, Berahino expressed delight at his national team making it to Egypt 2019 following a 1-1 draw with Gabon in Bujumbura.

“Small but big hearts. Remember the name BURUNDI,” Berahino posted on Instagram accompanied by a video of Burundians celebrating after qualification.

Al-Taawoun midfielder Cedric Amissi scored the all-important goal on 77 minutes to see Burundi finish in second-place in Group C and four points behind leaders Mali.

The draw saw Gabon captain and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fail to qualify for the Afcon finals.