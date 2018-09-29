Former France international Willy Sagnol says that Neymar must provide greater service to Kylian Mbappe if the Paris Saint-Germain duo are to reach their full potential as a winning combination.

Brazil forward Neymar, widely considered to be one of the greatest players in the world at present, was seen as the key lynchpin of PSG after his record-breaking arrival at the Ligue 1 outfit, with the teenage Mbappe a key source of assists during their successful treble campaign of 2017-18.

But following contrasting performances in Russia at the World Cup, where Mbappe helped France to victory and Neymar failed to inspire Brazil past Belgium in the quarter-finals, Sagnol feels that the shoe is now on the other foot in regards to who should supply who over the coming season.

“When you look at PSG last year, you can see many passes from Mbappe to Neymar, and Mbappe being at Neymar’s service,” the former Bayern Munich right-back told RMC Sport.

“But in terms of it being the other way round, it is less.”

“This year, I want to see something different; I want to see Neymar give greater service to Mbappe and the rest of the team.”

“Neymar is theoretically still the star of the team, but after the World Cup that Mbappe had, I’d expect even more from him this season, in terms of what he can bring to the side.

“To achieve this, he will need all the help and service he can get from his team-mates – and that includes Neymar.”

Mbappe does not turn 20 until December but has enjoyed a meteoric rise since breaking through at Monaco during the 2016-17 season, helping them to the Ligue 1 title.

He spent the last campaign on loan at PSG before sealing a permanent move during the off-season, after he secured his second consecutive championship crown.

He scored four goals in Russia, including a double against Argentina and the winning goal in the 4-2 victory over Croatia in the final, capping off the tournament by picking up the Best Young Player Award for his performances.