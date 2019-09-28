<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Sadiq Umar scored a brace as Partizan Belgrade fought back to thrash Radnicki Nis 4-1 on Saturday.

The visitors survived an early scare at the Cair Stadium to secure their seventh win in their ninth league outing this season.

Seven minutes after Bibras Natkho levelled proceedings for Partizan Belgrade in the 23rd minute, Umar fired them ahead to give them a 2-1 lead which stood until after the restart.

The 22-year-old striker, who is on a season-long loan from Roma, wrapped up the win for Savo Milosevic’s side in the 78th minute with his fourth league goal of the season.

The triumph moved Partizan to the top of the Serbian top-flight table with 23 points after nine matches.

Umar, a scorer of five goals across all competitions this campaign, will be hoping to maintain his goalscoring form when Partizan Belgrade visit Astana for their Uefa Europa League fixture on Thursday.