Senegalese superstar Sadio Mane says it would be a massive achievement if he helped Liverpool FC win the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup.

The English giants are set to take on CONCACAF Champions League winners Monterrey in the semi-final clash on Wednesday.

Mane helped Liverpool clinch last season’s UEFA Champions League and they qualified for the Club World Cup where they will face Mexican giants Monterrey in Doha, Qatar.

The 27-year-old player is looking forward to playing in the global tournament.

“Football is always a challenge. As well it’s going to be an experience for us, which is going to serve the season,” Mane told the Fifa website.

“Playing against different cultures and different styles of football always helps in your career, but at the same time we’re going there to do everything possible to win every game.

“That won’t be easy, we know that, but it’s always a challenge. I think all of those teams are very good, for sure, and that’s why they won the Champions League in different continents,” he continued.

“And it’s always exciting to play against the best team in the world all the time. We know they’re going to be really tough games.

“But like I said, we expect this kind of game. We’ll take on the challenge positively and try to beat them,” he said.

“That will be massive and really, really big for us personally as players, the club and the fans, which is a great thing for everyone, and we’re looking forward to it.”