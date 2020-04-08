<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Reds winger Sadio Mane has stated that he is prepared for whatever decision is made in regards to the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table. In fact, two more victories would ensure Liverpool a maiden Premier League title.

However, the coronavirus has suspended the Premier League indefinitely, meaning that games won’t be played anytime soon.

Plenty of people on social media have suggested that the season should be cancelled, but it is highly unlikely that it will come to that, as UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has stated that Liverpool will more than likely be awarded the title at some point.

However, Mane has stated that he is prepared for whatever decision is made.

Asked if he feels like a Premier League champion, Mane told talkSPORT: “I think not yet. I love my job and I love football, I want to win on the pitch.

“I want to win the games and I want to get the trophy, it’s what I would love.

“But with this situation, whatever happens I will understand.





“It has been difficult for Liverpool, but it has been more difficult for many millions of people around the world.

“Some people have lost family members and that is the more complicated situation.

“But for myself, it’s my dream and I want to win it this year.

“If that’s not the case, I will accept, it’s part of life. Hopefully we will win it next year.”

Mane’s attitude is so positive. It is interesting to hear the mindset of a player that is in this particular scenario. If Liverpool were not awarded the title, I don’t think it would break Liverpool.

Klopp has instilled so much belief in this Liverpool squad that they would back themselves to come out and win the Premier League title in the 2020-21 season.

When Liverpool have been challenged under Klopp, they have always responded.

Before Liverpool won a trophy under Klopp, they lost three cup finals. Nothing seems to break this current Liverpool side.

However, going by the latest update from Ceferin, it does appear Liverpool will be awarded the title.