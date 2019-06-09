<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senegal star Sadio Mane has revealed that he never wanted to move to Premier League club Southampton from Red Bull Salzburg in 2014.

The forward signed for the Saints that year and spent two seasons at St Mary’s before he was snapped up by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in 2016.

However, Mane wanted to work with Klopp a lot earlier, confirming that the German was keen on acquiring the player when he was still at Salzburg and the manager was in charge of Borussia Dortmund.

“That transfer [from Salzburg to Southampton] was tough and complicated. I’ll tell you the truth. Southampton is a very good club, but I didn’t want to go there,” the Teranga Lions player explained.

“My aim was to sign at Dortmund because Jurgen Klopp wanted me. Except Salzburg was already in agreement with Spartak Moscow.

“They wanted to sell me in Russia to get the most money. Dortmund were ready to pay €12m. I said no to Russia. My dream was to play in the best leagues.”

Mane, fresh from helping Liverpool win the UEFA Champions League, is set to star for Senegal when they participate in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.