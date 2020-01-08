<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sadio Mane says he’s delighted to win the 2019 African footballer of the year award for the first time in his career.

The Liverpool forward brought an end to the reigns of his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah who win the previous edition.

Mane who polls 477 votes to Salah’s 325 and Mahrez’s 267 votes thanked everyone who had supported his carrer.

“To be honest I would love to be playing football more than speaking in front of many important people,” said Mane.

“I would love to thank all the Senegalese people. They pushed me. I’m from a very small village, Bambali, I’m sure they are all watching me on TV.

“Football is my job – I love it. I’m really happy and really proud at the same time to win this award.

“I would like to thank my family, especially my uncle who is here today, and my national and Liverpool team-mates, staff, everybody.

Mane scored 32 goals in 53 appearances for Liverpool in 2019 and won the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup in the process.

He also led Senegal to the final of 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt, where they lost to Algeria.