Sadio Mane has received a nomination for the PFA Premier League Player of the Month award for November.

The forward has scored in all three of Liverpool’s top-flight fixtures up to this point, netting against Aston Villa, Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

The No.10 is shortlisted alongside Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) and Leicester City trio James Maddison, Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu for the accolade.