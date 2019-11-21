<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Everyone knew Sadio Mané was great when he was at Southampton, but under Jürgen Klopp, Mané has turned into a Champions League winner and one of the best individual players in the world.

Mané is rightly on the 30-man Ballon d’Or shortlist and many out there believe he deserves to win after coming in fifth place in The Best FIFA Men’s Player award vote back in September.

Mané has turned on the jets this season and currently has 11 goals and five assists in 17 games in all competitions.

When asked about Klopp’s influence on his career, the Senegal international was at a loss for words.

“I would struggle to describe just how successful he has been for Liverpool,” Mané told the Official Liverpool FC Monthly Magazine.

“Everybody can see what he has done for this club, for this city and the quality he has as a manager.

“There are a lot of good managers in Europe but what I can say is that our manager always has the right words and the right things to manage his team, especially knowing how to deal with his team.

“I would always trust his influence on the team. He is a winner and I would say he is the best in the world.”

In 140 career games at Liverpool, Mané has bagged 70 goals and contributed a further 27 assists.