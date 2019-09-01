<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sadio Mane was once again a star man for Liverpool as they maintained their 100 percent record in the Premier League with a 3-0 win at Burnley on Saturday evening.

The Senegalese forward scored the second goal for the Reds as they claimed a club-record 13th straight league win to remain two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the log.

The only slight cloud for Mane and ‘Pool was the Teranga Lions man being visibly angered when Egypt’s Mohamed Salah shot for goal in a second-half chance when he should have passed for his fellow African forward.

The day’s action opened with a 1-1 draw between Southampton and Manchester United at St. Mary’s Stadium. The hosts were without rising Malian star Moussa Djenepo due to injury, but Morocco’s Sofiane Boufal put in a strong showing in his absence.

The afternoon matches saw a Man City team featuring Riyad Mahrez as a starter rack up an easy 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, Arthur Masuaku played the full 90 minutes as West Ham United picked up a 2-0 win over Norwich, and Jordan Ayew scored the only goal of the game as Crystal Palace defeated Aston Villa (who had Mahmoud Trezeguet sent off) in a controversial game.

Wilfred Ndidi’s Leicester City defeated Bournemouth 3-1, Christian Atsu and Isaac Success featured for Newcastle United and Watford respectively in a 1-1 draw, and Sheffield United came from two goals down to hold Chelsea 2-2 – the Blues handed a debut to defender Fikayo Tomori, who is eligible to represent Nigeria at international level.