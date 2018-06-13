Liverpool forward Sadio Mane insists he is happy at Anfield but has refused to rule out a move away from the club in the future.

Mane has proved a consistent attacking threat since joining from Southampton in 2016, and the Senegal international was instrumental in Liverpool’s run to the Champions League final last season.

Reports originating in Spain have linked the 26-year-old with a summer move to reigning European champions Real Madrid but Mane intends to see out the remainder of his contract at Liverpool.

“I am very happy in Liverpool and my contract will last for three more years,” Mane told Austrian newspaper Salzburger Nachrichten.

“But you never know what will happen in the future. I want to win trophies, especially the Champions League.”

Mane levelled the scores for Liverpool in the Champions League final but could not prevent his side slipping to a 3-1 defeat to Madrid in Kiev.

The former Metz and Red Bull Salzburg winger admits he found it hard to put the defeat behind him but he has now turned his focus to the World Cup in Russia with Senegal.

“To be honest, this defeat was not easy to put away. The whole club worked hard for this Champions League title, but Real Madrid were the better team that day,” he said.

“We lost to the best team in the world. The defeat is ticked off. Now it is time to play with Senegal (and have) a good and successful World Cup. That’s my whole focus.”