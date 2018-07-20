Sadio Mane will wear the No. 10 jersey for Liverpool in the coming season. The No. 10 jersey was vacated by Philipe Coutinho after his move to Barcelona in the winter transfer window.

Mane, 26, wore the No. 19 since he arrived Anfield from Southampton in 2016 but he will join the company of John Barnes, Andriy Voronin, Joe Cole, Luis Garcia, Michael Owen and Coutinho as players to have worn the No. 10 jersey.

Mane returned to Liverpool training ground at Melwood on Friday after his participation at the World Cup with Senegal.

Mane scored 20 goals and laid nine assists in all competitions last season. He was a key figurein Liverpool’s run to the Champions League final, where he scored scored 10 times. Unfortunately, he was not able to lead the Reds to their sixth Champions League title as they lost to Real Madrid.