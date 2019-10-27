<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sadio Mane has revealed he wants to stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career despite interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The Senegalese forward has enjoyed plenty of success at Anfield, having won the Champions League last season, and the 27-year-old is looking to lift more silverware with the Reds this term.

‘I am very happy to be part of this great club and I enjoy it,’ Mane told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.

‘Hopefully I stay here forever. I’ve been to some clubs around the world, but Liverpool is unique. It’s like a family.

‘The mood is always incredible. But it’s normal that we’ve been together for four years and know each other. We are also together off the field and that is important for morale.’

Mane, who is under contract until 2023, has become part of a prolific trident alongside Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah since his £34million move from Southampton in 2016.