Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane has aimed a sly dig at Tottenham Hotspur after the Red fought back to record a 2-1 victory over Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

Spurs forward Harry Kane put the visitors ahead in the opening minute but the European Champions put up a better performance in the second half that ensured they scored the equalizer and the winning goal via a penalty from Mohamed Salah after Serge Aurier fouled Mane in the box.

Mane insisted that he was always confident they would beat Tottenham, the Senegalese forward said: “I was thinking ‘we’re going to come back’.

“We pushed as a team and after a great many chances we scored the two goals. We deserved to win.”

On the spot-kick incident, he added: “It was a clear penalty. I tried to put my leg between him and the ball, and it was unlucky for Serge Aurier and lucky for me.

“It’s too early to speak about the title, but sure, we want to win it.”

Up next for Liverpool is the clash against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup at the Anfield.