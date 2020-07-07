



Ryan Sessegnon could be sent out on loan next season after failing to force his way into Tottenham’s starting XI under José Mourinho.

Sessegnon has failed to play a single minute of football since the restart and has so far started just four times since Mourinho’s arrival in November.





The Telegraph understands that Spurs still rate the 20-year-old incredibly highly but are worried that his development could stall due to a lack of minutes.

Sessegnon joined the north London side last summer from Fulham for €30m but has struggled for fitness after a hamstring tear back at the start of the campaign.

A number of clubs, including Southampton and Norwich are thought to be keen on his services.