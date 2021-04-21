



Tottenham Hotspur interim manager, Ryan Mason, has decided his first win in charge to former coach Ugo Ehiogu, who passed away four years ago.

Ehiogu, aged just 44, suffered a cardiac arrest at Tottenham training ground, where we worked as Under-23s coach.

Mason, who held the same position before being promoted to first-team duties, worked with Ehiogu while coming through the ranks as a Spurs player.

Today marks the four-year anniversary of the tragic passing of our former Under-23s Coach Ugo Ehiogu. 🤍 Always in our hearts. His memory fondly lives on.





On the anniversary of Ehiogu’s death, Mason made a winning start to life in temporary charge of his boyhood club.

“I want to dedicate that one to him and his family, he was a great man,” Mason told Sky Sports after the game.

“Everyone within the club still remembers him.”

On the victory, Mason added: “First of all the feeling is a massive relief. It’s been a whirlwind the last two or three days but thankfully we got the win and most importantly I felt second half we were outstanding.

“The performance, the commitment, the energy was brilliant because I thought in the first half we found it very difficult. It was quite tough to get out and they were very good.

“They created some chances. Hugo pulled off two world class saves for us but I thought as the game wore on we gained control of it and I thought there was only one team that was going to win the match.