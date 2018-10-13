



Manchester United “need fixing”, admits Ryan Giggs, but Jose Mourinho remains the right man to bring about a reversal in fortune.

The arrival of a proven Portuguese tactician in the summer of 2016 appeared to have reignited a spark at Old Trafford, with three trophies collected in his debut campaign.

The Red Devils were, however, left empty-handed last season and have endured a testing start to 2018-19 which has seen questions asked of squad harmony and Mourinho’s ability to deliver results.

He was left frustrated in the most recent transfer market, as key weaknesses in his squad were not addressed, but inconsistency has plagued a side accustomed to landing major honours.

Giggs believes Mourinho can bring those good times back to Old Trafford, with enough money available to bolster his ranks if he is given the right support by his board.

Quizzed by Football Focus on whether there should be any relaxing of expectations at United, a club legend said: “No, I don’t believe that.

“I believe they have got a top manager at the club, they have got good players, and at the moment it is a challenge.

“The quality is there – the firepower is there to go out and to get the top players. But without a shadow of a doubt there are a few things that need fixing.

“He can [fix them], he is a top manager, but the pressure won’t go away until we start climbing the table.”

United entered the international break sat eighth in the Premier League standings.

A dramatic victory over Newcastle in their last outing proved that there is still plenty of stomach for a fight, but Mourinho’s side are playing catch-up.

Seven points separate them from the leading pack at present, while they are five adrift of the top four.

Things are not about to get any easier, as domestic and European challenges against Chelsea and Juventus await, but momentum built during a testing run will return belief and confidence to Old Trafford.