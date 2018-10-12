



Ryan Giggs expects Gareth Bale to miss Wales’ Nations League clash against the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.

Bale was sidelined for Wales’ 4-1 friendly defeat against Spain in Cardiff on Thursday after aggravating a groin injury while playing for Real Madrid against Alaves last weekend.

The 29-year-old had hoped to recover for his country’s trip to Dublin next week, but the Wales manager admitted he doesn’t expect his star to be back in time.

“Gareth is struggling for Tuesday. We will make a decision in the next couple of days. At the moment it looks like we will be without him,” Giggs told reporters after the Spain match.

“It’s unlikely at this point. It’s nothing serious but the closer we get to the game, we will have to make a decision.”

Bale scored four goals in his first nine appearances for Real this season, but he has been bothered by the injury for several weeks.

It is a frustrating spell for the former Tottenham star after his goals helped Real win the Champions League final against Liverpool last season.

Against Spain, Giggs’ side struggled badly without Bale, crashing to their heaviest defeat since a 6-1 thrashing against Serbia in 2012.

Wales have three points from their two Nations League games so far, beating the Republic 4-1 and losing 2-0 to Denmark.