Ryan Fraser scored twice as Bournemouth claimed a 4-2 victory over Leicester City at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Fraser produced a curling shot in the 19th minute to put Bournemouth ahead and then doubled the advantage 18 minutes later with a left-foot drive.

Josh King then made it 3-0 with a 41st-minute penalty after Ricardo Pereira was ruled to have handled in the box.

Leicester defender Wes Morgan was sent off for a second yellow card in the 69th minute, and nine minutes from the end, Fraser set up Adam Smith for the fourth.

Leicester enjoyed a late flurry with James Maddison’s 88th minute penalty and Marc Albrighton’s header a minute later.