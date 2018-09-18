Two Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) officials are set to be prosecuted following allegations of trying to bribe a referee ahead of an International match.

The two officials, Secretary General François Régis Uwayezu and Commissioner for Competitions Eric Ruhamiriza, where detained earlier this month after allegations that they tried to bribe a referee ahead of a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Ivory Coast in Kigali on September 9th.

Namibian referee Jackson Pavaza alleged the two officials attempted to bribe him ahead of the match, which former African champions Ivory Coast eventually won 2-1.

But the Rwanda Football Federation denied the allegation, saying that it was simply a miscommunication and that they were only paid $247 each for expenses incurred as per AFCON regulations.

Modeste Mbabazi, the spokesperson of the Rwanda Investigations Bureau (RIB) told KweséESPN on Monday night: “The two officials were transferred for prosecution on Monday afternoon.

“There are findings that have been made during the investigations and the matter has now been sent to the Nyarugenge Intermediate Level Court.

“I cannot disclose the findings, but the matter has now been sent to be handled by Courts of Law.”

As for FERWAFA, communications manager Bonnie Mugabe told KweséESPN: “As a Federation we cannot comment further on the matter. But the head of Marketing Prosper Ruboneza will now be the acting Secretary General of FERWAFA.”

Suleiman Hassan Waberi, head of the referees committee at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) told KweséESPN that he was “waiting to see the report on this matter”.