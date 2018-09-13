The Rwanda Football Federation have denied allegations that they bribed a referee who handled their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match against Ivory Coast on September 9 in Kigali.

Namibian referee Jackson Pavaza, who handled the match that Ivory Coast won 2-1, reportedly communicated to CAF that he had been offered a bribe and told the Namibian media about the story.

“We are shocked by the remarks made by Namibian CAF Referee Jackson Pavaza claiming to have been bribed to manipulate the result of the 2019 AFCON qualifier between Rwanda and Cote d’Ivoire held on September 9, 2018 at Stade de Kigali,” FERWAFA communicated on September 12.

Pavaza made the bribery allegations on September 11, where he claimed Rwanda tried to bribe him and other officials, who were also Namibian.

The Rwanda Football body explained that on September 7, after the Match Coordination Meeting chaired by Match Commissioner Mike Letti from Uganda, the four Namibian match officials were paid $247 as extra expenses incurred by the quartet as confirmed by the Namibian Football Association (NFA) as mandated by article 36 & 37 of the 2019 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying Regulations.

“However, the referees claimed that there were other extras that were incurred on their flight to Kigali which needed to be paid also,” the statement continued.

“Later, the FERWAFA Commissioner of Competitions Eric Ruhamiriza was informed by Referee Pavaza verbally and through a whatsapp message about the remaining unpaid extra receipts amounting to $237 on September 9 and Ruhamiriza thought this amount of money was for each referee.”