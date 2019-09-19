<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dutch legend Ruud Gullit has advised crisis hit-Real Madrid to sign former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola to help the club solve their on-field problems after the huge defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Real Madrid was pounded with three goals against the Ligue 1 champions in their Champions League opener on Wednesday and Gullit has a word of advice for the sinking club.

At beIN Sports, analyst Ruud Gullit says: “It was strange that he returned. He should have remained a living legend, he should not have returned. He still wanted to do it. But he is not going to match his previous achievements. That will be difficult.”

In the transfer window, the French legend was looking forward to the arrival of Neymar and Paul Pogba, among others: “He wanted to have at least one top purchase for 150 million euros, or whatever it was, and Real Madrid tried to get players involved in the deals to But nobody wanted them. Can you imagine? These are Real Madrid players, and nobody wanted them. Even nobody in England wanted Gareth Bale. It’s a problem for Zidane.”

Gullit believes that Pep Guardiola Real could help: “I hope Pep will do it. That would be the icing on the cake for him as a trainer. We saw the same with Jürgen Klopp: he has a different philosophy of work ethics, but he can work with the Liverpool system. I want Pep to do it now, for what he brings football.”