To slow the spread of coronavirus, Russia’s Professional Football League and Russian Football National League have reportedly suspended their championship soccer tournaments until April 10.





According to journalist Nikolai Konov, the decision to postpone games and tournaments until next month was made jointly by the leagues’ leaders and was not even discussed with individual team owners.