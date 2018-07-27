Russian midfielder, Aleksandr Golovin, has quit CSKA Moscow to join Monaco on a five-year contract worth 30 million euros ($35m) plus add-ons.

Capped 23 times by Russia, the 22-year-old Golovin was one of the host team’s stand-out players as they reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Golovin becomes the first Russian player to be signed for Monaco, whose Russian billionaire president, Dmitry Rybolovlev, took over the club when in the second division in December 2011.