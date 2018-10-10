



Rui Faria has ruled himself out of the running to become the next manager of Aston Villa, according to Sky Sports.

Villa had been considering making the former Manchester United assistant their new manager, with John Terry becoming his No 2.

Sky Sports reports Faria is flattered to have been contacted by the Sky Bet Championship side, but is enjoying his time out of the game and wants to continue spending time with his family.

Faria has spent his entire career working under Jose Mourinho, and has been a key member of his backroom staff at clubs including Chelsea, Real Madrid and United.

He left United in the summer and recently spoke of his desire to become a manager in the future.

Faria is represented by Jorge Mendes, who is currently advising Villa on their search for a new manager.

It is understood Villa have narrowed their search for a new manager to five candidates as they seek to find a replacement for Steve Bruce, who was sacked last week following a run of one win in 10 matches.

Former Chelsea and Villa defender Terry told Sky Sports on Wednesday that he wants to move into management “in the long run”.

Terry helped Villa reach the Championship play-off final last season, but left the club in the summer before announcing his retirement from playing last week.

“I’m ready for the next chapter in my life,” he said. “Let’s see what the future brings. Hopefully it brings half the success I had as a player.”

Thierry Henry, currently part of the backroom staff with Belgium, had been the frontrunner for the job. However, he is understood to no longer be under consideration, and is instead being considered for the Monaco job.