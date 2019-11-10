<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Rudolph Seale has lavished goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi with praise following their 3-2 win over Orlando Pirates on Saturday afternoon.

The Glamour Boys claimed their second Soweto Derby victory in a week across all competitions and Seale believes the two early goals in Saturday’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) clash helped to unsettle the Buccaneers at FNB Stadium.

Although he was delighted to say the tables have turned, with coach Ernst Middendorp building a new Chiefs, he also noted Frank Mhango’s ability as one that gave their defence tough times.

“This is the new Chiefs and I knew Pirates will have problems facing the new recruits. Pirates play good football but performance doesn’t win you games,” Seale told Goal.

“Results have to be there to say you are a winner. They were all over us but I give credit to the boys for holding firm and credit must go to the goalkeeper, Akpeyi did well.

“I think had Pirates got another 15 minutes, they would have got something out of the match. That boy Mhango was good, he is talented and he was all over us.

“I think Akpeyi made the difference to organize his defence and Pirates know now they can’t just walk over Chiefs like they used to – we are reclaiming the glory.”

On the win and what impressed him in the clash, which allowed the Naturena-based club to stretch their lead to 10 points at the top of the table, the legend noted the two early strikes.

“It is two weeks in a row and how it comes is not important for me, a win is a win. I think the importance of getting early goals gave Chiefs the edge,” continued Seale.

“You need to score as early as possible in such games because you will never know what the opponent might plan in the next 45 minutes, with proof, we saw Pirates coming back.

“Look what Pirates did in the second half, they came at us and they managed to score two. Imagine if it was nil. It was good for Chiefs to get early goals, use any chance you get because there’s no guarantee that you can press an opponent in the derby for 90 minutes.”

On the other hand, the Soweto-born legend has called for calm heads in the Chiefs camp as they look to end the first round of the league sitting at the summit.

“The winning run and the two wins over Pirates have built confidence but my concern is complacency. This is where the technical team and experienced players should come in,” added the legend.

“I was impressed to see them going to Chippa United and fight for a win because these are the games that can derail the progress and targets.

“It was rainy and there was a new team on the field but they still managed to get a win. My point is that a Soweto derby is not really difficult because all the players are motivated to perform because of the occasion.

“However, we cannot say the same with games such as the one against Chippa, sometimes you may say the three points are up for grabs, but it’s not the case because they are fighting for their lives at the bottom.

“I just hope that complacency doesn’t creep in and ruin the whole thing.”