Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has signed a new deal, which will keep him at the club until 2024.

The England international, 23, is currently in rehabilitation as he recovers from rupturing his Achilles tendon in a friendly in May.

That meant he missed Chelsea’s Europa League final win and England’s Nations League finals campaign.

He scored 10 goals in 40 games in 2018-19 in what was his breakthrough season at Chelsea.

“It’s the place where I’ve grown up playing and hopefully I’ll be playing here for a lot longer,” said Loftus-Cheek, who joined the west London club at the age of eight.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said Loftus-Cheek would be a “key player” under new manager Frank Lampard.

The Blues are under a transfer embargo after being given a two-window transfer ban by Fifa – a decision they are appealing against at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.