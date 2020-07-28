



Manchester United legend Roy Keane has spoken about the aspects of Paul Pogba’s game that are lacking.

Keane knows a thing or two about playing central midfield for the Red Devils, having led them to Champions League glory and several Premier League titles.

And he believes Pogba has obvious quality, which has been on show since Project Restart, but also feels he lacks consistency.





“I think he’s done okay. I wouldn’t get carried away. He’s a talented boy,” he told Sky Sports.

“I like watching Pogba when he’s at the top of his game.

“The penalty incident the other night kind of summed him up.

“The fact that people were defending him because he came out and apologised.

“Pogba’s got qualities, but he doesn’t do it enough.”