Roy Keane has claimed that Everton’s Jordan Pickford does not have what it takes to be a Premier League goalkeeper.

The assertion came after the England number one produced a mixed performance in the Toffees’ 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Goodison Park.

The hosts had gone ahead in the third minute when striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin blocked down a lazy clearance from United stopper David De Gea.

But Pickford had a howler of his own in the 31st minute when he let a speculative effort from Bruno Fernandes slip under his body.

He made up for it with a terrific double save at the death in stoppage time, but it was not enough to prevent Keane from delivering a withering assessment.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane said: “We give credit where it is due but keepers do that every day of the week.





“They make the save and get across the goals. Excellent save. But if he doesn’t make the mistake in the first half, you end up winning matches.

“I am not going to come away praising the goalkeeper for drawing. It’s about winning football matches, surely.”

Pickford’s statistics over the past couple of seasons have been poor, but former Man United and Republic of Ireland captain Keane insisted the naked eye can see the issues.

“The bottom line with Pickford, I don’t need to see the stats,” Keane added.

“I know he’s not a good goalkeeper. He’s not up to it.”

England manager Gareth Southgate was watching on from the stand. We’ll find out soon enough if she shares Keane’s viewpoint.