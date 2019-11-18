<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has delivered a brutally honest assessment of Declan Rice following his performance for England on Sunday.

Rice started in midfield as the Three Lions beat Kosovo 4-0 in Pristina, but Keane was less than impressed with the West Ham man.

“Well, where he needs to improve and there are plenty of aspects when you think about him,” Keane told ITV.

“Over the last few months, he’s had a lot of praise. I’ve looked at him pretty closely – I’ve worked with him, obviously when he was in the Irish squad.

“Where he needs to improve? Where do you want me to start? His positional play – I don’t think he has been consistent enough. He doesn’t stay with runners. He’s sloppy in possession – I can go on.

“He’s one of these players I think a couple of months ago everyone was enjoying him and loving him but he’s one of these players who has played his way out of the team because he’s not been consistent at West Ham but he’s got another opportunity tonight and I think it is a position in the England team where Gareth (Southgate) is obviously not sure who’s going to do that job in there.

“He obviously plays regularly for West Ham so it’s an opportunity for him tonight but he’s got to take it.”

Rice has been linked with a big-money move to Manchester United in recent months and has so far started every game for West Ham in the Premier League this season.