Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has rubbished reports Wilfried Zaha has asked to leave the club this summer.

Zaha, who signed a contract extension at Selhurst Park in May 2017, is a target for Borussia Dortmund, Sky Sports reports, while British media reports on Friday have suggested the winger has set his sights on a move to Chelsea.

The 25-year-old reportedly turned down an improved £120,000-a-week-deal with the Eagles earlier this summer but Hodgson says his star man is encouraged by the club’s summer acquisitions of Max Meyer and Cheikhou Kouyate.

“I spoke to Wilf yesterday and he certainly gave me no indication it was true about wanting to quit the club,” Hodgson told talkSPORT.

“In fact, we were talking about how good the new signings were and how they would help us.

“I’m afraid I prefer to stay in that world where I speak to the players and watch them train rather than follow what is happening in the mass media.

“The thing with Wilf is very simple. He’s very much an integral part of our plans. He’s very much an integral part of Crystal Palace.

“So, my hope and my plan absolutely is that he will stay. I’ll let the speculation continue and I will continue to be happy to work with him.”

Palace are understood to have placed an asking price of in excess of £70m for the Ivory Coast international’s services and Hodgson insists he has no intention of losing Palace’s Player of the Year for the past three seasons.

“I can’t comment [on whether Zaha would look right at another club],” he added.

“That would lead to comments that we don’t think he’s good enough to play elsewhere. Of course, he is, he’s a top-class player and I’m sure there are many clubs, not only in England but in the rest of the world, who would like to have him.

“But, as I say, he is contracted to us and he is our player and we have every intention of him continuing to be our player, at least while his contract with us.”