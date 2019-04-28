<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has admitted that the club could lose star player Wilfried Zaha in the European summer.

The Ivory Coast international has recently spoken of his desire to play UEFA Champions League football and it is widely expected that Palace will have several offers on the table to take the 26-year-old off their hands.

And Hodgson, who has in the past insisted that the Eagles will not sell Zaha, conceded this weekend that the London club may in fact have to part with the player if a big enough offer comes their way.

“I’m not ruling out the fact that something like that could come up when we sit down – it would be wrong to do that,” said Hodgson.

“The point is that no one at the club has really got any interest in selling Wilf Zaha, so we’re rather hoping that we won’t get those offers. But I’m realistic and it would be a club issue.

“If the bids don’t come to me any more, the bids come through the chairman himself (Steve Parish) or through (sporting director) Doug Freedman, if one day they call me in and say ‘Look, this is the situation’ – I shall be in their hands basically.

“I don’t have the power to veto any decisions of that nature.”