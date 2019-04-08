<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rotherham United midfielder Semi Ajayi has been nominated for PFA Championship Player of the Month for March.

The 25-year-old delivered outstanding performances for the Millers last month, scoring five goals, including his brace that earned his side a 2-1 victory over Queen Park Rangers.

Ajayi will slug it out with Leeds United’s duo of Luke Ayling and Pablo Hernández, Norwich City’s Emiliano Buendía, Aston Villa’s John McGinn and Sheffield United’s Jack O’Connell for the individual prize.

The Nigeria international has scored seven goals in total this season and helped Paul Warne’s men to keep six clean sheets in his 40 appearances.

He will hope to continue with the performance in an effort to help his 22nd-placed side avoid relegation.