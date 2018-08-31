Former Real Madrid and Barcelona striker Ronaldo says Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are favourites for this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Thursday’s Group Stage draw saw Barca join Tottenham, PSV and Inter in Group B while reigning champions Madrid meet Roma, CSKA and Viktoria Plzen in Group G.

And two-time World Cup-winner Ronaldo believes the Liga powerhouses will be the teams to beat.

“The favourites to win UEFA Champions League are always the same: Real Madrid and Barcelona are ahead of the rest,” Ronaldo, the global ambassador for competition sponsors Santander, told Goal.

“Real Madrid, because of their history and tradition, and that they have won four of the last five titles, including three in a row. They are always among the favourites for this competition.”

Last season, Madrid completed three in a row by seeing off Liverpool in the final and Ronaldo went on to insist the four English Premier League clubs are capable of causing an upset.

“Many of the teams have reinforced [in the transfer window], but it’s a very difficult competition when the group stage ends and we get to the knockout rounds,” he said.

“The Spanish clubs know this very well, but I think we might be surprised by the English sides, because they are very strong and have the economic power to buy top players.”