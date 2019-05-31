Brazil legend, Ronaldo, has predicted that Liverpool will beat Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s Champions League final in Madrid.

Ronaldo believes that Liverpool will score three goals, while Tottenham will score a goal at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

According to Daily Star, the former Real Madrid and Barcelona star disclosed this in a tweet posted on UEFA’s official Twitter page, @ChampionsLeague, on Thursday.

“#UCL, @Ronaldo is backing @liverpoolfc 3-1 Tottenham,” the tweet read alongside a picture of Ronaldo holding a snapshot of the scoreline between the two clubs.

“Ronaldo is right,” one fan commented.

Another said, “If the legend says so who I’m I to disagree???”

“The phenomenon just talked, no further words folks,” added a third fan.

Liverpool reached the Champions League final after defeating Barcelona in the semi-final encounter a few weeks ago, while Tottenham dumped Ajax out of the competition.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have beaten Mauricio Pochettino’s men in their last two meetings this season, both by a 2-1 scoreline.

