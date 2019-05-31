<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Brazil legend, Ronaldo, has predicted that Liverpool will beat Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s Champions League final in Madrid.

Ronaldo believes that Liverpool will score three goals, while Tottenham will score a goal at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

According to Daily Star, the former Real Madrid and Barcelona star disclosed this in a tweet posted on UEFA’s official Twitter page, @ChampionsLeague, on Thursday.

“#UCL, @Ronaldo is backing @liverpoolfc 3-1 Tottenham,” the tweet read alongside a picture of Ronaldo holding a snapshot of the scoreline between the two clubs.

“Ronaldo is right,” one fan commented.

Another said, “If the legend says so who I’m I to disagree???”

“The phenomenon just talked, no further words folks,” added a third fan.

Liverpool reached the Champions League final after defeating Barcelona in the semi-final encounter a few weeks ago, while Tottenham dumped Ajax out of the competition.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have beaten Mauricio Pochettino’s men in their last two meetings this season, both by a 2-1 scoreline.