Former Brazil World Cup star Ronaldo de Lima has said that the Super Eagles could spring surprises at the World Cup in Russia, but they would need to step up their game.

Ronaldo said he watched the Eagles go down 2-1 to England recently and they will need to be better organised at the back.

“I watched their match against England and The Three lions should have been at least three goals up in the first half but they lost their chances. But all the same a tournament is different, so Nigeria can spring surprises,” he said.

“They need to be more organised in the defence.

“But I will still tip Croatia and Argentina to qualify from that group. Both teams have pedigree with great character playing in the top leagues in the world.”

Brazil chances at Russia 2018?

“Brazil can do it again if they are focused and play together as a team not as individual players,” he predicted.