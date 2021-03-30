



Brazilian great Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima has said his ownership of Real Valladolid won’t last forever.

However, Ronaldo insists he still has big ambitions for the Primera club.

He said, “I’m not going to stay here forever, because I have other things for the future on my mind.





“But it’s too early to talk about that. I want to make this club much better and bigger than when I arrived.

“After that, we will see, now we have to keep working and keep the club in the Primera Division.”