Brazil legend Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima, is reportedly close to to taking over the ownership of Spanish LaLiga Santander club, Real Volladolid.‎

Volladolid just earned promotion to stage a comeback to LaLiga Santander after spending four seasons in the Segunda division following their relegation to the Spanish second tier league.

Marca reports that on August 23, Radio MARCA’s T4 programme revealed that the Brazilian was in advanced talks to become the club’s majority shareholder.

This Monday, the El Larguero show reported that a figure of 30 million euros will be agreed and that Ronaldo will become club president, with Carlos Suarez continuing but in a new role of chief executive.

Any successful deal would see an end to months of negotiations for the club, which saw an agreement with Mexican businessman Ernesto Tinajero collapseafter Suarez broke the signed pre-contract.

A complex shareholder dispute between the ex president and businessmen Jose Moro and Jose Luis Losada, vice-presidents last season, complicated the entire operation.